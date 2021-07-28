Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi and Radhika Apte get together for the thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the first look of its upcoming thriller, Monica, O My Darling. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Hailed as 'black comedy colliding with white-collar crimes', the film revolves around a young man who is desperately trying to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.



The team took to social media to make the announcement and share their respective first looks from the film. Sharing a teaser, Radhika Apte wrote, "Scene, set, Swag, set Monica, O My Darling is now filming!"





Sharing the first look of herself from the film, Huma Qureshi wrote, "It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do. I’m excited to share the first look at Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix."



It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do

I’m excited to share the first look at Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in! @RajkummarRao @radhika_apte @sikandarkher @akansharanjan pic.twitter.com/UrbTULwGYx — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 28, 2021



Stating that making a noir film was always on his wishlist, Director Vasan Bala shares, "A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of Cinema.”

The film produced by Matchbox Shots will also star Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles.