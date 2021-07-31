On Kiara Advani’s birthday, Team RC 15 announces her next film with Ram Charan

Kiara Advani is all set to work in a multilingual film opposite Ram Charan. Tentatively titled ‘RC 15’, it will see Kiara collaborating with director Shankar once again. The two had worked together in the 2019-Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The announcement was made today to mark Kiara Advani's birthday.

"It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen," Kiara told media through a press note.



Also read | Exclusive interview: Kiara Advani on films, battling failure and witnessing fandom

Directed by Shankar, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will be released in three languages, namely Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

There are reports that the film will see Ram Charan in double roles. It is being said that he will be essaying the role of a father and son.

On the work front, Kiara has Shershaah lined up for a release next month. Apart from it, she will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.



ALSO WATCH: 'I don't believe in quick-fix and fad diets': Kiara Advani