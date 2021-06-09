Short filmmaker Tathagata Ghosh's next, Dhulo (The Scapegoat), deals with the journey of a young firebrand woman, who decides to stand up against the patriarchy and hate politics in rural Bengali that threatens to ruin her way of life. It stars Payel Rakshit, Shimlli Basu, Bimal Giri and Ali Akram in lead roles.

"The last few years have been harrowing for me, as I am sure for many Indians, especially the minorities, who feel threatened at every step of their way. And with that, we have seen a spike in crimes against women. Bigotry and patriarchy walk hand in hand. Be it sexual violence or domestic violence, the plight of most Indian women cannot be even described in words. Most women feel unsafe walking in the streets, especially in small towns and villages. The disturbing 'male gaze' has devoured them completely. I have been haunted constantly for a long time now. And this is where cinema comes in for me," tells Ghosh.



"Dhulo is my expression of anger and pain. It is a story that I needed to tell to liberate myself emotionally. This film came from a restless filmmaker and a restless Indian citizen," adds Ghosh.

Tathagata Ghosh while shooting Dhulo

Dhulo is among the 11 shorts selected for the prestigious Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition at the upcoming 12th Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival, which is slated to take place from June 17 to July 4 in London. The film will be screened virtually and as well as physically on the big screen at the Cine Lumiere in London.

The film has already been screened at the 43rd Big Muddy Film Festival in the United States and is also going to be screened in international competition at the upcoming 15th River Film Festival in Padua, Italy and is a part of the 'World Cinema Shorts' competition at the 21st Phoenix Film Festival in the United States.

To watch the trailer, click the link below: