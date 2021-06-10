After impressing us with his films like White and Cactus, Aneek Chaudhuri just finished shooting his next feature film, Jharokh, with which he goes back to his usual genre of silent cinema. Jharokh meaning ventilator is a tale of a particular room that narrates the journey of three individuals in three different eras. Aneek has written the screenplay and also edited the film, besides directing it.

The film stars Husne Shabnam, Usha Banerjee in lead roles. “Jharokh is a mundane tale of normal people who have an urge to escape from their normal routine and often seek a vent in their lives. The film speaks about three individuals who have a greater need of a vent than a mere escape from their daily lives; they need it more than they want it. The film will also differentiate needs from wants.”

Aneek Chaudhuri

The 80-minute film strongly dwells on aesthetics and patience of the audiences. “Silent Cinema is my genre any given day; besides, the film is an anthology and I have worked with anthology before in White. The most challenging thing in this film is to present an unbiased approach. It was important for me to spot out priorities in life because there are people existing who actually have a die-hard need of ventilation,” adds Aneek.

The film is all set to roam festival circuits and Aneek says, “Husne is a thoroughly talented actor and she knows where not to act before the camera. She portrayed a character in the film that strongly echoes the basis of womanhood in today’s world. On the other hand, Usha (Banerjee) is a thoroughly educated actor and has a lot of questions before coming on the floors; and this actually impressed me. This was more like a collaboration with her. I think she did justice to the character”.