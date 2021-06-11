Always passionate about singing and films, director Vinod Sam Peter gave up a lucrative career in the IT sector to pursue filmmaking. After coming up with a few short films, Peter has just completed filming his first full-length Marathi film, Puglya, under his banner Abraham Films.

The film, which beautifully portrays emotions in children, has travelled to various international film competitions including the Moscow Film Festival, The Gladiator Film Festival in Turkey besides several others in London, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Philippines, Iran, the US and Canada. To date, the movie has got about 50 awards including the best film, best director, best cinematographer, best music, best actor and best actress. We talk to the filmmaker about the same.

Vinod Sam Peter

What was the idea behind Puglya?

One of my childhood friends, Dr Sunil Kharade had written the story of Puglya and he wanted me to make it into a short film. When I heard the story, I liked it and decided to make a feature out of it. The film revolves around two 10-year-old boys, one from the city, the other hailing from a village; and how the entry of a pug turns their lives upside down. The film shows the innocence and simplicity in kids.

Tell us about the role of music in this film.

Music is not just an element but an important character in this film. I got five composers doing the music, because of which the songs and the background score have very different flavours.

A still from the film Puglya

When will the film release in India?

As a filmmaker, I would have liked the audience to see it in theatres. But given the current situation, it’s unlikely to happen. I will wait for some time as we have to cover a few more festival circuits.

How difficult or different is it to be an indie filmmaker?

Honestly speaking, without difficulty nothing can be achieved. I have gone through several challenges; it is fun, only if a person is ready to face it. You will have no one to support you. To be successful you need a great script, that’s the game-changer for an indie filmmaker.

