Actor Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Toofaan is all set to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor announced the fresh date on his social media handles. He wrote: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th."

The film which was completed in March 2020, was initially supposed to release on May 21 this year but was shelved because of the second wave of the pandemic. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the film stars Akhtar as a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. Akhtar has earlier collaborated with Mehra in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and they are back again with another sports drama that revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri. Ajju's life changes when he meets Ananya, who motivates him to find his passion. And from Ajju he becomes Aziz Ali, national-level boxing champion.