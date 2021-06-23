Kartik Aaryan took to social media today to announce his forthcoming film, a musical love saga titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Helmed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with Namah Pictures.

Calling it ‘a story close to his heart’, Kartik posted an announcement video on social media. "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people (sic)," he captioned the post.

"Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining," Kartik told media, adding, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."

While more details are awaited, the makers have revealed that they intend to release the film next year.

On the work front, Kartik, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 last year, has an interesting line-up featuring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.