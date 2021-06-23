Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, who is known for helming Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, will now direct the Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. The film narrates the journey of Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian Women's ODI cricket team.



Commenting on the same Srijit Mukherji said, “Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali's tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it, I look forward to kickstarting the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon."



The biopic was earlier being directed by Rahul Dholakia. He had to leave the project because of rescheduling owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Unfortunately, I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare on the life of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj,” said Rahul Dholakia.



Shabaash Mithu chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role. The film is expected to release in 2022.



Meanwhile, Srijit Mukherji is also a part of Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ray, which features four gripping stories inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray.