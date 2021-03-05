The video for ‘Nanbiye’, a track from the upcoming Tamil movie Teddy starring actor Arya, was released on Friday. The song gives out warm and fuzzy feels for a budding friendship between two people, or in this case, a man and a cute talking teddy bear.

The song, which was composed by D Imman and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, had its lyrics penned by Madhan Karki.

Check out the video here:

The trailer for Teddy was released on Tuesday and has gained more than 3.5 lakh views as of March 5, 2021.

Teddy will be out on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 12, 2021, and has fans eagerly awaiting its release since this is a one-of-a-kind movie by actor Arya, who has come up with a refreshing and new look for this movie.

Teddy is the first Tamil movie to use an Indian animation company for the teddy bear in the film.

Furthermore, this is the only Tamil movie after Kochadaiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth, to use motion capture technology.

The film, written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, stars Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles while a talking teddy bear plays the titular role. It also has actors Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal playing pivotal roles.

This movie marks the first collaboration by Arya and Shakti Soundar Rajan for a project.

Based on the trailer, Teddy appears to be about a teddy bear that helps uncover a massive medical crime. The protagonist also seemed to be making references to astral projection while talking about coma patients, in the trailer.

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green.