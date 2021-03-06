Uttar Pradesh-born Rahul Khan who has made many commercials and worked as an assistant director in Sony Pictures’ mythological shows like Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai takes a big leap. He is all set to make his debut as a filmmaker with Beti Hindustan Ki, a hard-hitting drama.

Talking about his debut film Khan says, “It will show people how indifferent they are when it comes to the treatment of eunuchs aka kinnars. The role of kinnar or transgenders is being played by a talented performer from Agneepath movie - Bobby Kumar. Another actor who has an intriguing role in Beti Hindustan Ki is Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, Manoj Bakshi.”

The film stars actress Rashika Singh in the leading role. The film also stars actor Faisal Khan as a cop. Faisal is also the producer of this film. Rahul is confident that the film will leave the desired impact on moviegoers. The star cast is super delighted to be a part of such a great film.