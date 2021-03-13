We have often seen actors being vocal about their fitness regimens and working hard to be in their best shape. While some prefer staying physically fit by going to the gym, or doing yoga, others love playing sports to stay fit and strong. And actor Amit Sadh definitely belongs to the latter category. Known for the sheer hard work he puts in to maintain a strong physique, Sadh spills the beans on the importance of having a father-son bond, being fit and loving sports.

"A father-son bond is indeed a special one. They fight, they argue, and disagree yet they are strikingly similar. Behind every veil of a strict man hides an emotional and a protective father," tells Sadh, who will be seen portraying the character of a young passionate footballer, an aspiring star who aims to fulfil his and his father's dreams of winning the ultimate trophy in the upcoming sports drama 7 Kadam that releases on Eros Now on March 24.

"It is often that we rarely speak of about the bond between a father and a son and the purity in it and this is exactly what one will be witnessing in 7 Kadam. Belonging to a family of sports enthusiasts, my father, a professional hockey player, has always motivated me to stay fit since childhood and made me fall in love with sports. It played a big part in my life, similar to my character of Ravi Pal, a passionate footballer in 7 Kadam who is running towards accomplishing his dreams in the field of football.," adds Amit, who was also seen as a hockey player in Akshay Kumar starter Gold.

About father-son bonding, he further adds, "I feel we rarely speak about my father but it indeed is strong and a special one. My father was my support system, my best friend who taught me to fall in love with fitness. Sports is something that brings me immense happiness from within”

