They say, too many cooks spoil the broth. But if the cooks have a reputation to live up to, it's worth trying the broth. Only in this case, we are talking about food for thought cooked lovingly by none other than filmmaker trio Shieladitya Moulik, Arjunn Dutta and Indrasis Acharya.



For the first time, the three young filmmakers from Tollywood are uniting for a Hindi anthology titled Three Course Meal. The movie with three stories directed by the three directors will have food as the central theme and will be a dark fantasy thriller. And the best part is that the cast will comprise Bollywood actors.

Shieladitya Moulik



"I am really excited to be a part of this project because it centres around a subject that I wanted to explore for a long time. It's completely different from the kind of films I have done so far and hence I am a bit nervous as well. I am thrilled to embark upon this ambitious dark culinary journey and hope to serve some food for thought for my national audience," tells Indrasis about the same.



Shieladitya Moulik, whose recently released short film Swad Anusar is creating ripples, says, "Every person has a dark side. We artists do too. My story in Three Course Meal is probably the darkest that I could ever conceptualise. It felt really heavy after writing the screenplay and it’s really challenging to do something in this genre".

Indrasis Acharya



Young director Arjunn Dutta, who won hearts with his easy style of storytelling in Abyakto and Guldasta is excited in equal part. "Three Course Meal is definitely one of a kind. Nationally, I will be doing something experimental for the very first time. A dark thriller set around food is really a novel idea and I am really excited and nervous at the same time. My part of the story has a layered and unusual twist in the end".



Produced by KEFI Media & Entertainment, the film will go on floors this month.