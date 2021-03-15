Alia Bhatt turned 28 today! Making her birthday even more special, the makers of RRR shared Alia's first look from the film where she plays 'Sita'.

Sharing the look, director SS Rajamouli wrote, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!"

In the first glimpse shared today, Alia can be seen wearing a green saree paired with red blouse. The actress is sitting in front of a basket of flowers with lamps places on both sides. She is wearing a red bindi, traditional maang-tikka and jhumkas, while her hair is tied into a loose braid. Kohl-eyes, red bindi and a natural-looking make-up complete her demure look.

The movie marks Alia's debut in the South. The actress joined the sets of RRR in last December, and is also rumoured to perform three special songs in the film. She has been cast opposite Ram Charan and audiences have been waiting to see a glimpse of this fresh pairing.