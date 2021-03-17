Filmmaker Sajit Warrier who has directed the recently-launched series Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller on MX Player finds Prateik Babbar an untapped bundle of talent.

Prateik who played the lead in Chakravyuh has received praises from the audience and critics alike for his role in this series. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series that is streaming on MX Player since March 12, also stars Gopal Datt, Shiv Pandit, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Asia Basra among others.

Prateik Babbar

On talking about his experience while working on the series, Warrier shares, "It was such a pleasure to work with Prateik since he is such a wonderful untapped and resourceful artiste. From physically transforming himself for this role to creating a character with a lot of pent up fury is very challenging and he just rocked it totally. Simran Kaur Mundi, Shiv Panditt and Ruhi Singh were also amazing. And then there was Gopal Datt. In a character, which was truly dense, Gopal brought in a lot of levity. He was fun all the way".

Sajit Warrier

Sajit feels that this crime thriller is very different from other thrillers since it talks about today’s youth who deal with these kinds of issues daily. "From the posh locations of South Mumbai to neon-lit dens of the hackers to trippy dance clubs to upscale hostels and colleges, this world is completely different from the ones we see in other crime thrillers. The greed, vanity and intense loneliness of the young generation are portrayed in this series. The world of hacking and bitcoin fraud is very unique and the clash between the old world of the police officer and the new digital world is quite interesting to watch," feels Warrier.

Warrier has also directed films like Fired, a horror psychological thriller for Amazon Prime and Trail of Satyam Kaushik a ZEE5 original.