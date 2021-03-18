Actor Rohit Chaudhary who has worked in such projects including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Padmaavat, Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army, Hotstar's Kanpuriye, Jabariya Jodi and Bahut Hua Sammaan, is currently seen playing one of the leads in Sony LIV's romantic-thriller show Love J Action. Streaming since March 12, the show has been well received by audiences.

On talking about his role Rohit says, "The character I'm playing comes from the underprivileged section of the society and what makes this character interesting is that he wants respect and is in a state of mind to take revenge due to the injustice he has faced".

Rohit Chaudhary

"The film industry very conveniently places you in characters such as the hero's friend or as comic relief. So, before Love J Action, the characters I have played are of these two categories only. Either I'm playing the hero's friend like in Bareilly Ki Barfi, The Forgotten Army, Kanpuriye or comic relief in Bahut Hua Sammaan. So, this series is the first project where I'm playing one of the leads," tells an excited Rohit.

Rohit Chaudhary

On talking about the series he shares, "This series is also a small-town love story, where there’s typical smart boy Jackson and a beautiful girl Kamya. The guy falls in love with Kamya. Though Kamya is already engaged, she also develops a soft corner for Jackson. So, they plan to run away from the city and that's how the story gets interesting".