A mother child relationship can be defined as one of the purest and most beautiful bonds on the planet. Cinema is a very powerful medium to express the best of human relationships. Though a very delicate issue, movie-makers around the world have expressed their artistic finesse and played cards with mother-child relationships. Kipling once said, “God could not be everywhere, therefore he created mothers.” On Mother’s Day, here are five widely acclaimed movies that are about unique mother-child relationships:

1. Terms of Endearment

This 1983 James Brooks family drama traverses through the tumultuous journey of Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine), a widowed mother with her daughter Emma, played by Debra Winger. The film proceeds over a period of thirty years inspecting and investigating every single lead towards a healthy family life for both-mother daughter. The movie though is a must-watch for a mother-daughter feast but also would excite Jack Nicholson fans. The film bagged five academy awards in 1983.

2. Taare Zameen Par

Though this movie has a multi-directional narration with a non-linear screenplay, it explores the mostly silent but very strong relationship between Ishaan Awasthi, played by Darsheel Safary and his mother Maya (Tisca Chopra). Belonging to a middle-class patriarchal household, the contrasting emotions of both the parents, towards their son is expressed in a subtle but articulate manner. The film has a 8.4 IMDB rating and was India’s official entry for the 2009 Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film.

3. Paa

When it comes to mother-son relationships in India movies, Paa will always make it to the front row. Paa is based on the sweet and honest relationship between a single mother, Vidya (Vidya Balan) and her son who has a genetic concern termed progeria, Auro (Amitabh Bachchan). The movie delivers on its every promise and delightfully portrays each single piece of this wonderful connection. The film received a handsome number of accolades and is strong suggestion on Mother’s Day.

4. The Sound of Music

Have you ever had a combo? Well, this movie presents it to you a musical drama with a strong political backdrop and under the shadow of mother-children relationships. The cinema begins with Maria’(Julie Andrews) who is preparing to become a nun in Salzburg. The woman is sent as a governess in an island where she not only introduces music in the lives of the Von-Trapp family but also gets married to the patriarch along with his seven children. The beauty of Maria’s relationship with the children is heavily compensated by the pain of losing her homeland to the Nazis. The Sound of Music won five Academy

Awards.



5. Room

This movie is intended and destined to give you goosebumps and make your eyes moist. The movie begins in Ohio, where a woman, Joy Newsome (Brie-Larson) is held captive with her five-year-old son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay). The movie progresses carrying the heavy burden where a five-year-old toddler has not seen the outside world. The cinema explores ideas of violence against women, torture and that the simplicity of parental love triumphs over all. Though a bit idealistic and melodramatic at some points, the cinema will make you fall for its wonderful portrayals of the most beautiful yet simplest relationships. Brie Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for this film.