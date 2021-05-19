Putting anticipations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially announced June 4 as the launch date of the second season of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Directed by Raj & DK this thriller traces the journey of the nation’s most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The nine-part thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

The poster of The Family Man

"As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise. Samantha Akkineni has done a tremendous job, along with the ensemble cast," says Raj & DK.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and others.

