The short film Sheer Qorma, starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi, will have its world premiere at the BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The festival, regarded as the largest queer film exhibition event in the world, is scheduled from June 10 to 27.

The film is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads Swara, Divya and Shabana Azmi.

"Love shouldn't be judged, love shouldn't be restrictive, love shouldn't be confined. Sheer Qorma is one such tender story that the freedom to choose who you love. We are extremely happy to see our labour of love transcending across borders and getting recognition at a global platform like the Frameline Film Festival. In these gloomy times, this has come as a ray of happiness and hope," Shabana Azmi told IANS.

Swara Bhasker added: "(I am) Super excited for the fact that the world premiere of Sheer Qorma is going to be at the BAFTA Qualifying Frameline. It's a story that needs to be platformed well, a story that needs to be presented well, a story that needs to reach out to as many people as possible within India, outside of India because again it's such a universal tale of our time. I think is very important for these stories to be heard."

Calling it a huge deal, Divya Dutta added, "BAFTA itself is the most prestigious festival we have and it's not easy to qualify at Frameline. So, I think to get out there and be the first to be there -- that is the biggest platform for us."

The trailer of the film was released early last year. The short film's release date is yet to be announced.