Till now we have seen actor Vikas Rao essaying sweet and simple roles in projects like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Kaleerein, which instantly made him a hit among youth with his charming personality and youthful vibe. However, with Ram Gopal Verma’s D Company, that released on Spark TV, we see him in a different avatar altogether. The model-turned-actor who grew up in Gurgoan and is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, will be essaying the role of Javed Fuqva, one of the leads who kill Dawood Abraham’s brother Saabir in the biggest crime saga of the year. A tete a tete with Vikas. Excerpts:

D Company is very different from what you have done so far. Tell us about your reaction when you got the role?

I was really happy and excited about it. I have been seeing Ram Gopal Verma sir’s movies since my school days. It’s like a dream for every actor to work with Ram Gopal Verma sir. So, I was on cloud seven when I got the role. I immediately told my parents about this and they got really excited and ya we all celebrated that day.

Since it’s in the crime genre, how much are you into it?

Yes, I do like watching crime movies and shows. I have been very fascinated by crime shows. Before D Company, I had never tried my hands into this genre. It was a very new, exciting and challenging experience altogether.

Did you have a reference point while etching the character?

Yes, while I was preparing for my character, I watched all the crime-based movies of Ram Gopal Verma sir. It really helped me to get into it.

Tell us about your character and the challenges.

I have played the character Javed Fuqva. It’s one of the lead who kills Dawood Abraham’s brother Saabir in the movie. It’s a very dark and intense character. There were many challenges. The major one was to get Javed Fuqva’s look. It was really hard. I never did this kind of role so It was challenging for me to do that.

What are your other future projects?

I have three movies in the pipeline. Two of them are from Bollywood and one from the south industry. let’s hope for the best.