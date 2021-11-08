Padma Shri Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor honoured

Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Karan Johar, Sarita Joshi and Ekta Kapoor were honoured with the Padma Shri, fourth-highest civilian award in India, on Monday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital.

They have been feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind.



Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last in 2020, was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, posthumously for his contribution to the world of art.



Kangana took to Instagram to share a video where she express her gratitude.



Earlier Kangana Ranaut had told media, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country. (sic).”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “humbled and overwhelmed. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was 'too young', 'too raw' and it was 'too soon' to make things happen. Through the years I've realised it's never 'too soon' to live out your dreams and being 'too young' is probably the best thing. Today, as I'm conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled. (sic).”

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to share the news and express his gratitude. “It's not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion...The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.(sic),” wrote Karan.

Last month, the government had held a ceremony for the 67th National Awards where Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush received acting honours.