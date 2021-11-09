Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti’s Kalkokkho will have its Indian premiere at IFFI Goa on November 26

After making rounds at prestigious festivals including a world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, Kalkokkho (House of Time) is set to have its Indian premiere at IFFI, Goa this November 26. The debut full-length feature by National Award-winning directors Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti stars Tannistha Biswas, who bagged the Best Actress Jury Award at the 7th Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston.

The overjoyed director duo Rajdeep and Sarmistha offer, “After being recognised worldwide, now we have got this immensely prestigious opportunity to showcase Kalkokkho to our own audience at the national level and we must say we are just overjoyed. The film was made in the times of the pandemic and we are yet not out of it. With so many losses and heavy heart that we have all undergone, we are very hopeful that the film will leave its timeless fervour on the minds of the larger audience of our country who have lived the similar plight of this dreadful time."

Produced by Aurora Film Corporation, the film also got four nominations in the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 including New Currents Award, NETPAC Award, KB New Currents Audience Award and FIPRESCI Award. It has also been selected for the 20th Dhaka International Film Festival, 2022.