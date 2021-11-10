It's a wrap for Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu

We had previously reported that Taapsee Pannu will be playing Indian women's ODI and Test captain, Mithali Raj, in the upcoming biopic, Shabaash Mithu. It has now been announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Taapsee took to Instagram to share the development earlier today. "It's a film wrap. Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022," the Pink actor wrote while sharing a picture from the shooting spot where she can be seen wearing the Indian cricket Jersey along with her co-actors.

The film was set to be directed by Rahul Dholakia of Raees-fame, but he was replaced by popular Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji due to scheduling conflicts in June. Bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Taapsee has a handful of films in her pipeline across multiple languages, including Looop Lapeta and Dobaaraa in Hindi, Mishan Impossible in Telugu, and Jana Gana Mana in Tamil. She is also headlining the Hindi horror film, Blurr, which marks her maiden production venture.

Here's Taapsee's Instagram post: