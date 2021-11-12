Filmmaker Rajshree Ojha is ready to make a film adapted from Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility

Kolkata-born filmmaker Rajshree Ojha who made her big screen debut with Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha, is back winning hearts with her family drama Potluck that’s currently streaming on Sony LIV. Having an eclectic cast comprising Kitu Gidwani, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial and Cyrus Sahukar among others, the series tracks the Shashtri family and its ups and downs in a light-hearted manner. The positive feedback to the show has ensured another season and we talk to Ojha about the same and more.

What took you so long to make a comeback as a director?

I did not really take a long gap in my career. I was not ‘directing’ per se, but I did a TV production and I started writing. This kind of gave me a lot of experience to come back with and get into directing again with a fresh mindset. I also had a personal tragedy that kind of delayed my coming back into directing.

This is your debut series and it’s already getting good reviews…

Yes, because family plays an integral part in every individual’s life and with Potluck we have tried to portray that very sentiment. Every character of the Shastri family defines and enacts the true meaning of a family. In these crazy times, we all came together and tried to bring a smile to the audience’s face. It’s a story that is very relatable and heartwarming and I am humbled by the feedback.

The cast is extremely eclectic and has Kitu Gidwani and Ira Dubey among others. How was it working with them?

Kitu is a darling. She is a fantastic person to work with. She is not only a spontaneous actor but also open to improvisations. Ira is like family, it is so easy working with her. She understands me I understand her. She has grown as an actor. She and Cyrus had earlier worked with me in Aisha, so, they always understand where I am coming from. Also, the material is very important. When you connect with the material, automatically your job becomes easy.

Any movies you are making?

I am working on a feature film. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility. I am also working on a couple of digital projects and then there is Potluck 2.

