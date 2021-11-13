Sundar C, Jai team up for Pattampoochi

We had previously reported that actor-director Sundar C will be joining hands with Jai for a film. It's now known that the film is titled Pattampoochi. Sundar's erstwhile assistant, director Badri, known for films like Veerappu and Thillu Mullu, will be helming the film.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will follow the lives of a serial killer, played by Jai and an honest police officer played by Sundar C. Set in the 80s, the film will focus on the cat and mouse game between the two characters.

While Jai has previously starred in roles with negative shades, Pattampoochi will mark his first film as a villain. Interestingly, Jai had previously worked under Sundar C's direction in Kalakalappu 2.

Pattampoochi will star Singam Puli-fame Honey Rose as the female lead while the rest of the case includes Imman Annachi and Manasvi. Produced by Kushboo's Avni Telemedia, the film will have music by Navneeth Sundar. Pattampoochi is scheduled to hit screens this December.