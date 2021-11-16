Actor Mahat Raghavendra to star in science-fiction actioner titled 2030

Actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is known for his roles in Tamil films Mankatha and Jilla, is set to headline a science-fiction actioner titled 2030. The film will be directed by Andrew Pandian, whose debut feature, Breaking News, starring Jai, is currently awaiting release.

The story of the film takes place in the year 2030 in a futuristic version of Chennai, with newcomer Swathi set to star as the female lead.

Speaking about the project’s progress, Andrew says, “The film will feature extensive VFX and over 200 people from seven different studios are working on it to deliver the output on time. Although it’s a science fiction film, the story will also have elements of romance and revenge, with the lead characters indulging in a cat-and-mouse game. We have finished one schedule and we aim to finish the film in the next four months.”

The film has cinematography by Jason and Williams, while Jaisef and Muthu Munaswamy will be serving as the music director and editor, respectively. 2030 is being bankrolled by Mouttou Sambandham of Onsky Technology Pvt Ltd.