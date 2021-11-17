Nishan Nanaiah, Sonu Gowda to headline Wedding Gift

Veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu’s erstwhile assistant Vikram Prabhu is set to make his directorial debut with Wedding Gift. Nishan Nanaiah, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali films will debut in Sandalwood with this film, which also stars Sonu Gowda.

Vikram, who is also producing the film, bills his debut in a suspense thriller that revolves around a couple. “The film will also see feature Prema as a lawyer,” reveals Vikram Prabhu. The film was officially launched on November 15, and the team has commenced shooting. “The film’s shooting will take place over a 45-day schedule, and ninety per cent of the shoot will take place in Bengaluru, and the rest will be canned in parts of Udupi and Chikmagalur,” says Vikram, adding, “We have planned to release the film in March or April 2022.”

While Balachandra Prabhu will be making his debut as a music director in Wedding Gift, the cinematography will be handled by Uday Leela.