Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Baisakhi 2022

Aamir Khan has locked Baisakhi 2022 for the release of his ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starring him and Kareena Kapoor Khan will now release on April 14, 2022.



The announcement was made on Saturday with a new poster featuring Aamir and Kareena, who previously shared the screen in 3 Idiots and Talaash.



Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of the six-time Academy Award-winning film Forest Gump. The Indian adaptation has been done by actor and screenwriter, Atul Kulkarni.







​Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.



Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, the film's music is by Pritam with lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.