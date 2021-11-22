Actor Suriya to play dual role in director Bala's next film?

It was recently announced that Suriya will be reuniting with director Bala for a forthcoming project. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to enter production soon. It is now being speculated that Suriya will be playing a dual role in the film. However, there has been no official word on the film's plotline or genre.

Also read: Vanniyar Sangam issues notice to Suriya, makers of Jai Bhim for ‘wrongful depiction’ of community; seeks Rs 5 crore in damages

The film will be bankrolled by Suriya through 2D Entertainment, marking the third feature film collaboration between the director and actor after Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003). Suriya also made a special appearance in Bala's Avan Ivan (2011).

Further details related to the film are expected to be unveiled soon. Meanwhile, Suriya's next, Etharkum Thuninthavan, directed by Pandiraj, will release in theatres on February 4, 2022. The Jai Bhim actor will also be joining forces with Vetri Maaran for Vaadi Vaasal after he finishes his current commitments.