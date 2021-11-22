Shahid Kapoor unveils first poster of Jersey; trailer to be released tomorrow

Shahid Kapoor unveiled the official first look of his upcoming film Jersey on Monday, and announced that the movie’s trailer will be launched tomorrow (November 23) at 5.30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the poster and wrote, “It’s time! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special (sic).”

He added, “I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go (sic).”

The poster shows Shahid in a cricket jersey and gear, standing at the entrance of a stadium while holding a cricket bat in the air.

Producer Aman Gill said, “We all are very excited to be sharing the first poster of Jersey today and trailer tomorrow with everyone. The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we did not want to compromise anything for the audience along the way. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience responses on our posters and trailer in the coming days (sic).”

Set against the backdrop of India’s favourite sport, cricket, Jersey revolves around a retired cricketer who decides to return to the field to represent the Indian team. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie Jersey (2019) starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri — who had also directed the Telugu version — the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Meanwhile, Sachet and Parampara, who composed the tracks for Kabir Singh, will be the music directors for Jersey as well.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, is making a comeback in Bollywood after a gap of two years.

Jersey will be released in theatres on December 31, 2021.

