Actress Mukti Mohan roped in to play the lead role in Ishq Chakallas

Actress Mukti Mohan is all set to feature in a romantic comedy, Ishq Chakallas, opposite Grahan actor Anshumaan Pushkar. Mukti, who is more well-known as a contemporary dancer, has appeared in shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, apart from a few films and web shows.

Sharing her excitement about working with director and producer Hupu Ashok Yadav of Green Apple Films, she says, "It’s a fun and quirky story about how two different individuals fall in love with each other. It seems like a dream to be working with such amazing people."

Chakallas is a Hindi word and it means commotion and madness. Mukti says the film is a complete entertainer packed with dance, drama, romance, and comedy. Sharing more about her role, she says, "Honestly this is quite a fresh and fun character. I know it would be a challenging task, and I am always geared up for challenges. I'll be depicting a completely out-of-the-box role in this film where there is a lot of Chakallas”.

The film also features Zeishan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma, and Jagdish Raj Purohit in key roles. Ishq Chakallas will be shot in Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh and music will be composed by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar.

Mohan, who rose to fame with Star One’s dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha, has previously appeared in films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Hate Story. She is the younger sister of playback singer Neeti Mohan and dancer Shakti Mohan.