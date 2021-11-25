Shalini Artss to distribute National Award-winning film, Akshi

Director Manoj Kumar’s Akshi, which bagged the 67th National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada, will be released on December 3. The film, will be distributed by Vikrant Rona producer, Manjunath Gowda under the banner Shalini Artss. The film explores the importance of eye donation, and director Manoj Kumar says that Dr Rajkumar was the inspiration for making this movie. Manoj had earlier met Puneeth and released the teaser under the PRK Audio.

“I had met Puneeth Sir, who wanted to watch the film. He asked us to get ready for the release. Losing him is unfortunate. We want to dedicate the film to the Power Star,” he says. The film, made under the banner Kaaladegula Studios, stars Govinde Gowda, Ilaa Vittla, Srinivas, Mithun, Sowmya Prabhu, and Nagaraj Rao. Kaaladegula Srinivas has scored the music and penned the lyrics for Akshi. The film’s cinematography is by Mukul Gowda.