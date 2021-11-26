Teaser of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer '83 gives a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a glimpse of their much-anticipated film, '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, it revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win and will be released on December 24 this year in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The 59-second teaser opens with visuals of a cricket stadium. The iconic ground seems to be the Lords Cricket Ground where India won its first World Cup and made history. It's the last over between India and West Indies, and the match is heading towards the decisive moment.

The teaser ends with actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, running to catch the ball.



Calling it India's "greatest story," Ranveer Singh wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov.#ThisIs83 (sic)."

Deepika, who will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the movie, too shared the teaser. "The story behind India's greatest victory! a83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam! Trailer out on 30th November, 2021 (sic)," she wrote.

The film also stars are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.