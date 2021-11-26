Mavika Raaj talks about her action-packed debut in Squad
Malvika Raaj wants to make an impact in Bollywood with nonconventional roles
Remember the pretty girl who played Pooh (young Kareena Kapoor) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham? She made an action-packed debut last week with Squad, currently streaming on Zee5. Malvika Raaj plays the role of a sniper on a mission to rescue a girl child, in this Nilesh Sahay film that also stars Rinzing Denzongpa and Pooja Batra. Having appeared in a few music videos prior to this, Malvika tells us about her role and her appetite for acting. Excerpts:
Was it a conscious decision to make a debut in an action film?
Yes. I didn’t want to do the ordinary and opted for this action-packed project. It’s quite unheard of a debutante making an impact with a film like this where the lead is a sniper. I am thrilled to be part of it. When Nilesh told me that I am going to do action scenes with the hero, it got me excited. She is not like someone waiting for help to come her way. Rather, Aria is on a mission with another lead protagonist to save a life.
How challenging was the role?
The role was extremely challenging for me. We had a trainer from Poland who trained us for six weeks in combat and weapons. We were also trained on the sets in Belarus and I got a couple of punches on my eyes and my knees and elbows were bruised. We were using real heavy guns, so, roaming with them all day was a task. But I am glad I did this and these experiences and memories made the project special.
Are we going to see you more in action genre?
I totally enjoyed doing action scenes and would love to experience this thrill more. However, I have just started and there is an ocean in front of me to explore. So, let’s see what all I can do as an actor. I love dancing and I am trained in Indian classical forms and even hip hop and street dance. So, I would love to do a film where I can showcase my flair for dance too.
Did you take inspiration from anyone for the role of Aria?
I am a big Gal Gadot fan and took inspiration from her films. Tell us about your fitness regimen? I love my gym and right now, I am doing three days of strength training and three days of cardio.
Where are we seeing you next in?
I have two projects in hand, I will be able to talk about them next year. There’s also another music video.