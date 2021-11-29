This Kannada short film is winning several international awards because of its social message 

Three characters, 15 minutes and one message...that’s One Right Kick, a Kannada short film that has won 12 international awards in the category of Best Film on Women. Directed by Balachander Muthappa, the short film features Simhika PV, daughter of PV Shashikanth, former Karnataka Ranji cricket team head coach, as one of the lead roles, along with artistes Ramesh Patil and Mohan Kumar.

The film is based on the awakening of the power of self-defence within women who are victims of sexual abuse. Shot in Kodagu’s Somwarpet, the short film is based on the first spark of fear faced by any woman or girl across the globe. According to the director, the film narrates a story of a young innocent carefree girl who is subject to bad touch. Following an untoward incident which she is unable to express to her family or friends, there is a ‘simple survival technique’ that is choreographed to overcome fear and instill courage.

So far, One Right Kick has bagged awards at the Singapore International Short Film Festival, Indo-French International Film Festival, International Motion Picture Festival of India, Turkey Golden Wolf Film Festival, among others. According to director Muthappa, One Right Kick is the only Kannada film presented this year that will be screened at Pinewood Studio in the UK till December 13.

Simhika, who is a trained actor from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares, says, “Every parent is concerned when their girl child travels in public transport. When they experience any untoward incident, a girl cannot open up to society for help. This film breaks away from that and shows how a girl can muster the courage to fight back against such anti-social elements.”

She adds that essaying the role of a victim of sexual abuse was challenging. “Throughout the film, I had to express disappointment and fear and my expressions had to overpower dialogues,” says Simhika, who will be going to the US to pursue film studies at the New York Film Academy.

The film also carries very little scope for dialogues and deals with body movements and expressions. The “uneasy silence” throughout the film also symbolises how society still stays quiet on issues of sexual abuse, claims the director.

“We want this message to transcend borders. This film gives a different dimension on how to deal with sexual abuse in a public place using an unusual defence technique that target’s the criminal’s sensitive organ (sic),” says Muthappa, who also adds the film also deals with, fear, courage and survival. One Right Kick is expected to stream on an OTT platform for the first time in December.