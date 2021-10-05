Prabhas, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up for Prabhas 25?

Director Sandeep Reddy, who is famous for helming Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, will reportedly direct Prabhas in a pan-India film, that is currently referred to as Prabhas 25. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with T Series.

"The film will be an action entertainer. It will present Prabhas in a never-before-seen role. The script has been completed and an official announcement will be out on October 7," reveals a source close to the development.

Prabhas 25 will go on floors in 2022 soon after the Baahubali actor wraps up Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Prabhas's 24th film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and the project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of period love story Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on January 14. He is also committed to collaborating with director Nag Ashwin for a multi-lingual film tentatively titled Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone.