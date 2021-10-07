Lohith H to direct Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia

Prajwal Devaraj is teaming up with Lohith H for his 35th film, Mafia. The film’s producer B Kumar confirmed this news to CE and said that he is happy to associate with the director.

Lohith made his debut with Mummy Save Me and then went on to make Devaki. Both were women-centric films with Priyanka Upendra in the lead. Mafia will be his next outing. “I have watched both his films. This is the first time he will be handling a commercial hero.

Being a captain of this project, I am confident that he will do a good job, and he has complete support and encouragement from me and Prajwal,” says the producer.

Lohith will also be collaborating with Shivarajkumar for a film titled Sathya Mangala. Mafia, billed as an action entertainer, will see Prajwal Devaraj as an enthusiastic cop.

The team, which is ready to start the film, is waiting for Prajwal Devaraj to finish his current commitment, Veeram. “We have planned to shoot Mafia from November 1, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava,” adds B Kumar.

Mafia will have Aditi Prabhudeva playing the female lead. The film will also feature Prajwal’s father and veteran actor Devaraj in a pivotal role. Mafia, bankrolled under Bangalore Kumar Films banner, will have dialogues written by Maasti. The film will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and Jebin Jackob handling the camera work.