Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas’ new film titled Alone

The new Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas film has been titled Alone. The title, announced by Mohanlal and the team on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, comes with the caption ‘Real Heroes Are Always Alone’.

The film is said to be a single-character/single-setting thriller that sees Mohanlal reuniting with Shaji Kailas after 12 years.

Interestingly, Alone will have Shaji Kailas’ son Jagan working as an assistant director. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is bankrolling the film scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman.

The same banner is also behind Mohanlal’s two other upcoming releases, The 12th Man and Bro Daddy.

Alone has Abhinandan Ramanujam cranking the camera while Jakes Bejoy composes the music.