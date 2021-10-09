Salaga to release across 300 theatres in Karnataka

Salaga’s release is around the corner, and Duniya Vijay can’t wait to showcase his film to the audience on October 14. Tagaru producer KP Sreekanth, who is bankrolling this project, says.

“The film will release in over 300 screens across Karnataka and will have around 1200 shows.” “Also, Salaga will be releasing in single theatres of Hosur, and will be a multiplex release in Pune and a few other parts of India,” says Sreekanth.

Meanwhile, the makers are organising a grand pre-release event on October 10, which will be attended by politicians (Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar) along with popular stars like Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Salaga, the directorial debut of Duniya Vijay, is based on the stories of the underworld. It also stars Dhananjay in a pivotal role while Sanjana Anand is cast in the female lead. The film also stars Nagabhushana, BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu.