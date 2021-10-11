Actors Jiiva, Shiva team up for Golmaal

Actors Jiiva and Shiva to reunite for director Ponkumaran's Golmaal

After the success of Kalakalappu 2, actors Jiiva and Shiva are set to reunite for director Ponkumaran's upcoming fun-filled entertainer, Golmaal.

Backed by Jaguar Studios' Vinod Jain, the film marks Ponkumaran's first direct Tamil film. Having directed successful Kannada films, including the Tamil-Kannada bilingual, Charulatha, Golmaal will mark Ponkumaran's first direct Tamil film.

An erstwhile assistant of K Bhagyaraj and KS Ravikumar, Ponkumaran had earlier written the story and screenplay of Rajinikanth's Lingaa.

Golmaal will also mark the Tamil debut of actor Payal Rajput, who will work alongside Dharala Prabhu-fame Tanya Hope in the film, which boasts of a strong ensemble cast. In another first, Golmaal will have popular Kannada star Sadhu Kokila making his full-fledged Tamil debut with this film.

The film features an ensemble cast with actors like Murali Sharma, Yogi Babu, Sonia Aggarwal, Manobala, Karunakaran, Ramesh Khanna, Naren, George Mariyan, Sanjana Singh, Rajendran, Panju Subbu, Sadhu Gokila, Vipin Sidharth, and KSG Venkatesh.

The shooting of Golmaal is expected to be completed in a single schedule in Mauritius. The film will go on floors early November.

With cinematography by S Saravanan, Golmaal will have music by Arul Dev and editing by Don Bosco.

If all goes to plan, the film is expected to release in 2022.