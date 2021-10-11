'Salaga' will be a fresh beginning for me: Sanjana Anand

Sanjana Anand is busy with promotions for her upcoming film, Salaga, and she is visibly excited about its release. She believes that her film career is starting all over again.

“It’s been more than two years since I have had a release, and it feels like a fresh beginning,” says the Chemistry of Kariyappa actor.

For Sanjana, Salaga, produced by KP Sreekanth, is an important film in her career for a couple of reasons. “This is my fourth film and my first commercial outing, and I consider it a project that will take my film journey to the next level,” she says, adding, “Especially in terms of exposure, and recognition, being part of a commercial film will enhance my growth in the industry.”

When pointed out that actresses are generally given less screen time in commercial films, Sanjana disagrees. “Duniya Vijay as the male lead and the director has given space and importance to every artiste in the film,” says Sanjana.

Talking more about the changing landscape of commercial films, Sanjana says, “I might only be a few films old, but as a cinema buff, I feel the definition of commercial films has changed today and makers now prioritise delivering good content.”

Sanjana, who plays Duniya Vijay’s love interest in Salaga, reveals that her character is bold and rustic. “This being an underworld-based subject, I got to portray an intense character,” she says.

Discussing her “amazing experience” working in Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut, Sanjana says, “As a director, the kind of motivation that came in from Duniya Vijay, for every scene, pushed me to do better. Though I am yet to see his work on the silver screen, Vijay sir was bang on when it came to extracting work from every single actor in the film.”