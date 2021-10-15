Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Sooryavanshi to release in theatres on Diwali

Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop-action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will release in theatres on November 5, 2021, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.



The announcement was made today, on the occasion of Dussehra, by a special promo video featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. In the video, the trio can be seen taking everyone on a nostalgic trip as they share how much they missed being in theatres and indulging in the fictitious universe of cinema owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. They then invited their fans to come to the theatres on November 5 to enjoy their forthcoming film.



Sharing the video on social media, Akshay wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."



The leading lady of the film, Katrina and Rohit Shetty also shared the announcement video featuring Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay.



"Eighteen months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema," Katrina wrote.



Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film is the latest addition to Shetty's cop drama universe that has seen hits like Singham and Simmba. The film's release has been rescheduled several times in the past owing to the pandemic.