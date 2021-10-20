Telugu version of 'Kotigobba 3' to release in November

Kotigobba 3, one of the big-ticket films that were released on October 15, has set the cash registers ringing.

The film, directed by Shiva Karthik, starring Sudeep in the lead role, has minted about Rs 40.5 crores in 4 days in Karnataka. Considering the post-pandemic situations, the team is happy with the extraordinary results.

Meanwhile, the makers have planned to release a Telugu dubbed version of the film in November.

The official release date of the film will be announced soon. Sudeep has made a mark in Tollywood with films like Eega, and Kotigobba 3 will be his latest offering to his Telugu audience.

Apart from Sudeep, the film also stars Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, and Nawab Shah among others.