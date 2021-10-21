Sasikumar's MGR Magan opts for OTT release

It has been announced that the Ponram directorial MGR Magan, starring Sasikumar in the titular role, will be skipping theatres to instead premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film, which also stars Samuthirakani, Mirnalini Ravi, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles, will be premiering on the platform on November 4, coinciding with Diwali. The film marks Sasikumar's second digital outing after last week's release, Udanpirappe.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, but was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Billed as a rural entertainer, the film has been produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. With music by Anthony Daasan and cinematography by Vinoth Rathinasamy, MGR Magan also features Saranya Ponvannan, Nandhitha Swetha, and Singampuli in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Sasikumar has multiple films awaiting release, including Rajavamsam, Pagaivanuku Arulvai, and Kombu Vatcha Singamda.