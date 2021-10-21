Short film Maratha Mandir Cinema pays tribute to DDLJ

A short film titled Maratha Mandir Cinema pays tribute to Shahrukh Khan and Kajol starrer DDLJ that completed 26 years and was screened at the eponymous Maharashtra-based movie hall for a record 25 years.

The 13-minute film which was released on the Gorilla Short YouTube Channel explores DDLJ’s social impact on the sex workers of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Directed by novelist turned filmmaker Pankaj Dubey, this film features noted actors Sarika, Swanand Kirkire, Tanvi Ravindra Sangvai and Rajeev K Panday.



Giving us more info on the film Dubey says, “The film revolves around the life of a young woman called Simran from Kamathipura. Her heart nests in the neighbourhood theatre- Maratha Mandir Cinema where DDLJ is the only escape route from the daily drudgery. It is not just a film for her but the hope of love and liberation.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he was sceptical to play a romantic hero in DDLJ

National award-winning actor Swanand Kirkire adds, “It was quite humbling to play a significant character in this story which keeps the most neglected section of our society at the centre of discussion”.



The short film has been scripted by Shraddha Singh and crowdfunded by Dubey’s friends from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.