Release date of Kannada film 'Tom and Jerry' announced

Raaghav Vinay Shivagange’s upcoming film, Tom and Jerry, which has been certified U/A, will hit theatres on November 12. Gantumoote hero Nischith Korodi and Mayabazar actor Chaithra Rao are playing the leads in this relationship drama.

Announcing the release date, the makers also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on November 2. The film gained popularity after Sid Sriram’s debut Kannada song, Hayagide Edeyolage, composed by Mathews Manohar, went viral, especially on Instagram reels.

The second track, Kaadhal Nee Annale, too received a similar response, and the album is clearly one of the strengths of the film. Bankrolled under the Riddhi Siddhi Films banner, Tom and Jerry also stars Tara, Jai Jagadish, Rangayana Raghu, Kaddipudi Chandru, Padmaja Rao, Gunakshekar, and Prakash Tumbinadu. The film’s cinematography is handled by Sanketh.