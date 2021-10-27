Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor to headline The Pod Generation

Actors Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor are teaming up for the upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy, The Pod Generation.

Madame Bovary filmmaker Sophie Barthes will be directing the film that features Clarke and Ejiofor as Rachel and Alvy, a New York couple who are looking forward to starting a family.

"Rachel's work gives them a chance to use a new tool developed by a tech giant, Pegasus, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing via detachable artificial wombs, or pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so begins the wild ride to parenthood in this brave new world," reads the official logline of the film.

Referring to working with Clarke and Ejiofor as a "dream come true", Barthes said, "Emilia's versatility, her disarming sense of humor and capacity to navigate complex emotions are a perfect match to Chiwetel's charisma and extraordinary screen presence."

Clarke will also serve as executive producer of the project, which has Succession-fame Andrij Parekh onboard as the cinematographer. The film is expected to go on floors in March 2022.