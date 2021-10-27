Eternals’ cast Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden explain this Marvel movie’s plot in 60 seconds!

The cast of Eternals explain what the film is about in 60 seconds

The makers of Marvel’s Eternals have come out with a fun, quirky promo where the cast of the film explain what the story is about in 60 seconds!

The video begins with Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and Don Lee explaining what the promo is about. The rest of the cast, including Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia Mchugh, Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff then dive into the story and talk about how the Big Bang resulted in the emergence of powerful superhuman beings called the Celestials, who created the Eternals (humans with superpowers) in another world or even galaxy.

A seemingly confused Kumail adds, “The infinity stones show up maybe, I don't know.”

Watch the promo here:

Interestingly, we also have Indian actor Harish Patel making a brief appearance in the promo.

Now comes the entry of Deviants, which are evil creatures out to destroy the human race on Earth. Hence, the Eternals are sent on a giant spacecraft to our world to save us.

Fast forward to a few hundred years later, the Eternals split up and go about their routine lives in hiding. This is when we have Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe, the Avengers saving the day, and everything seemingly going back to normal for a while. Or does it? Nope.

The Deviants return with a vengeance, requiring the reunion of the Eternals. And boom! That’s it; that’s the story explained in 60 seconds!

Directed by Chloé Zhao, who is known for her award-winning movie Nomadland, Eternals is all set for release across the globe on November 5.