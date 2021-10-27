GGVV was the first time I got a role without auditioning: Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Raj B Shetty’s upcoming gangster drama, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) starring himself as Shiva, and Rishab Shetty’ as Hari will also star Gopal Krishna Deshpande as Brahma, a sub-inspector. Gopal shares that his role in GGVV is impactful and Raj’s approach to this character fascinated him to be part of the film. “Usually when it comes to portraying the role of a sub-inspector, the viewers usually look for a macho kind of physique. However, the Brahma in GGVV is a normal SI, who accidentally gets into a crisis and is unable to come out.

“Hari, Shiva, and Brahma are in every human, who always battle between good and evil,” explains Gopal about his role in the film. Coming from a theatre background, Gopal started his film career only in 2017, and has starred in around 15 films. “I take time to choose my projects because I like to enjoy the process of filmmaking rather than look into the success and failure of it,” says the actor.

It was interesting to know from Gopal Krishna that GGVV was the first film he signed without auditioning for it. “Unlike for other projects, where I was asked to enact a particular scene to fit the bill, Raj chose me after spending time interacting with me. I believe Raj prefers to understand people rather than just having them for the character. I feel that every upcoming actor, who wants to take their film career seriously should once work with Raj B Shetty. He understands people’s life, and he tries to explore it through the medium of cinema,” says the actor. GGVV presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios is gearing up to hit theatres on November 19.