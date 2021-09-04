Ahead of Thalaivii's release, Kangana Ranaut visits Jayalalithaa's memorial

Ahead of the release of Thalaivii, a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, actress Kangana Ranaut today visited her memorial in Chennai.

Dressed in a silk saree, Kangana kickstarted the promotions by seeking her blessings.



Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on September 10.



Earlier in the day, the actress has taken to social media to share that Thalaivii is facing a roadblock as three national multiplex chains have reportedly decided to not accommodate the film.



Calling it unfair and cruel, Kangana wrote the following on her Instagram stories: "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema. In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm-twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well. In these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut, please let's help each other in order to save theatres (sic)." Read more here.



Based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.



*Edited from an IANS copy