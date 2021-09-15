Shoot for Hasal, starring Raghav Juyal, Ranvir Shorey and Sanjay Mishra, to begin soon

Multi-starrer film Hasal, starring seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey besides Raghav Juyal and Ishtiyak Khan, is set to go on the floors this December. Written and directed by Ravi Singh, the film also stars new talent Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat besides Ishtiyak Khan in a pivotal role.

The first schedule of the shoot will start in Varanasi and stars shared the motion poster of the film on social media.

Hasal, which will release in May next year, is about four different characters who celebrate their struggles and try to live with them in a better way. Sharing his thoughts on the film Singh says, "The story is inspired by my observations of real-life characters around me. It’s about darkness prevailing in every human’s life and the courage that some show to come out of it. The content is quite relatable.” Continuing the director adds, “Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal are all great actors with amazing comic timing. I'm really looking forward to creating a great Hasal journey with them."

The pre-production of the film is complete and in November the actors are scheduled for a workshop before the shooting starts in December.